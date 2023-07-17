Why TMT got the 2023 Eko Distinctive Award – Onukwubiri

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- A traveling agency, TMT Travels and tours limited has emerged as the 2023 best distinctive traveling agency in the country.

The agency got the award on Sunday at the Eko distinctive travel agency in Nigeria of the year.

The Chief Executive Officer, Ifeanyi Onukwubiri, who received the award said that the traveling agency was committed to offering its clients the best services and advice on travel regulations. Adding that he was elated to have received the prestigious award.

The CEO said that the traveling agency was aware of the delicate nature of foreign traveling engagements in the country, adding that it is the way it is interested in making sure that it met the desires of its clients.

Onukwubiri said that the award would spur it to commit more efforts in ensuring that its customer’s intentions are met.