Why Tinubu should prioritise education sector — Foundation

By Fortune Eromosele

Founder and Executive Director of the Dbegotin Educational Foundation, DEF, Jeremiah Oseni, has charged the Federal Government to strengthen the education sector by investing robustly.

He gave the advice in an open letter dated July 12 and addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Oseni said current education statistics in Nigeria are frightening, noting that “Nigeria currently has about 20 Million children of school age who are out of school.”

The letter read: “I wholeheartedly urge your administration to embrace the imperative of allocating a substantial portion of the national budget to education, adhering to or even surpassing the UNESCO recommendation of 15 to 20 percent. This pivotal decision carries profound emotional significance, as it has the potential to shape the trajectory of our nation and the lives of countless individuals.

“Adequate funding is the cornerstone for essential infrastructure development, creating safe and conducive learning environments that inspire our students to reach for their dreams. It is the catalyst for comprehensive teacher training, enabling educators to ignite the spark of knowledge and guide our youth towards excellence.

“Elevating education funding will pave the way for essential infrastructure development, creating modern and safe learning environments that foster a sense of pride and motivation among students. In addition, a heightened education budget facilitates technology integration, ensuring that our students are equipped with the digital literacy needed to thrive in the digital age.

“By bridging the digital divide, we empower marginalized communities, providing them with access to the vast resources and opportunities available in the digital realm. In conclusion, by investing robustly in education, we can unlock a multitude of benefits that will reverberate through generations.

“Mr. President, Dbegotin Educational Foundation is committed to collaborate with your administration in planning and implementing workable education solutions leveraging our experience, expertise, networks, and resources as part of our effort in transforming Nigeria’s educational system. Together, we can empower our children and youth, ensuring a brighter future for Nigeria through the unmatched powers of education,” the letter read in part.