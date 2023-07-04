Why theological education is vital to society – Pastor Adeboye

Says it guides against immorality, heresies, others

By Adesina Wahab

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has advised parents and youths to take interest in acquiring theological education so that the society can be guided against heresies, moral decadence among other vices.

Adeboye stated this on Tuesday during the dedication of the new administrative building and chapel of praise at the Redeemed Christian Bible College in Mowe, Ogun State.

The cleric, who noted that acquiring such education does not mean the person would end up being a preacher or pastor, but that it would open his eyes to the various ways people are being misled and deceived in this end time.

Adeboye, who was represented on the occasion by the National Overseer Emeritus of RCCG, Nigeria, Pastor Joseph Obayemi, said a lot of young ones were being deceived and misled because they lacked the knowledge of the word of God.

“Theological education is vital to our society in these end time. There are a lot of heresies, moral decadence, wrong doctrines, as some upcoming pastors, who don’t have mentors, would just come to the pulpit and begin to say things they don’t have knowledge about. They will use charisma and youthful exuberance to deceive and mislead people, especially the young ones

“If such people come for training in a place like this, they will be taught and guided on how to do things. There is a difference between being charismatic and being chosen by God and also being mature in the spirit. This opens our eyes to see more of Christianity and not just anybody coming on to the pulpit to preach. Theological education is very relevant and useful to our generation and will continue to be useful for coming generations,” he said.

Speaking in the same vein, Pastor Ezekiel Odeyemi, the Assistant General Overseer, Education and Training, expressed satisfaction that the college is living up to the expectations of the founding fathers.

“The Bible College is an integral part of the RCCG which is an expanding organisation. It is crucial to the process of maintain the integrity and the doctrines of the church. An occasion like this makes us happy and shows us that this college is making progress and that those we put in charge are not disappointing us,” he said.

The Provost, Past. Prof. Babatunde Adedibu, said the motivation for the new building was the resolution of the Board of Governors to reposition it as an affiliate of the University of Ibadan and the Redeemer’s University in Ede.

He expressed appreciation to Adeboye and other leaders of the church for their support in getting the project completed.

The National Overseer, RCCG, Nigeria, Pastor Sunday Akande, described the occasion a moment of divine visitation.

He added that with the completion of the building and chapel, the college would experience positive turnaround in all spheres.