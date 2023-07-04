Why theological education is important to society — Pastor Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCCG), says theological education is very vital in correcting heresies and wrong doctrines in society.

Adeboye said this on Tuesday during the inauguration of the new administrative building and chapel of RCCG Bible College’s main campus, Redemption Camp, Mowe, Ogun.

Represented by Pastor Joseph Obayemi, National Overseer Emeritus, RCCG, Adeboye said theological education was necessary to build and train up-and-coming pastors against wrong doctrine.

“Theological education, such as ours is very vital to our society, especially in this end time when there is a lot of heresies and wrong doctrines in our society.

“This happens when the up-and-coming pastors, who have no mentor will just climb the pulpit and say so many wrong things.

“And because of the charisma and youthful exuberance, many will continue to follow them, but a school like this can be used to build them.

“If they come for the training, we will teach them that there is a difference between being charismatic, anointed by God or being mature spiritually.

“Theological education opens our eyes to see more rudiments of Christianity and not just anybody going to the pulpit to preach.

“So, theological education is very necessary for our time and it will continue to be useful, even in the nearest future, ” he said.

Adeboye also said that the new administrative building of the college was a reflection of the glory of God.

In his remarks, Pastor Ezekiel Odeyemi, RCCG Continental Overseer, said the Bible college was an integral part of the church.

Odeyemi said the college was crucial to the progress of the church and to maintaining the integrity of the doctrine of the gospel.

“The Bible college is an integral part of RCCG.

“An expanding organisation like Redeemed required trained hands and so the college is crucial to our progress and to maintain the integrity of the doctrine and the gospel.

“And that is the reason occasion like this makes us happy and show us that the college is making progress and the people put in charge are not disappointing us, ” he said.

Also, Pastor Josiah Bolarinwa, the provost of the college, said the motivation behind the new building was the resolution of the board of governors to reposition the college to an affiliate of two recognised universities in Nigeria by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Bolarinwa, who noted that the construction of the building started on Oct. 19, 2017, said it was conceived to serve the immediate and future needs of the college.

He thanked the General Overseer and his wife for their financial, moral and spiritual support.