Why sustainable devt eludes Nigeria, others African nations – Don

…ILDC holds maiden induction ceremony

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The lack of effective leadership and communication has been identified as key factors hindering sustainable development in Nigeria and other African countries.

Dr. Gabriel Tivlumun Nyitse, ex-Chief of Staff to former Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, made this assertion during his keynote address at the maiden induction ceremony of the Institute for Leadership and Development Communication (ILDC) in Abuja on Thursday.

Dr. Nyitse stated, “Development aimed at improving the lives and wellbeing of the people cannot thrive in environments where leadership is inefficient, deliberately corrupt, mindlessly nepotic and obviously disinterested in the welfare of the people.”

He noted that most African leaders have neglected or failed to implement the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a global guide for development efforts, including those in Africa.

In his speech, Nyitse, who also serves as a lecturer at the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, Bingham University Abuja, singled out Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya as examples of countries that showed immense potential at independence but have since regressed due to poor leadership practices

He emphasized the need for a shift in leadership recruitment strategy, urging nations to embrace a merit-based system founded on competence and ability rather than favoritism or ethnicity.

Nyitse further stressed, “For Africans to get out of this development malaise, leaders must cultivate qualities and skills that harness the collective energies of their people.”

He called on African leaders to shun corruption, nepotism, and dictatorship, and instead embrace honesty and inclusiveness.

In his welcome address, Stanley Okereafor, the Country Director (Nigeria) of ILDC, highlighted the institute’s commitment to fostering professionalism, discipline, integrity, transparency, and team building in the fields of leadership and development communication.

He emphasized the importance of merit and the institute’s refusal to accept monetary contributions in exchange for awards or honors.

“Our awardees have been chosen based on their significant contributions to development and humanity. Not a single one paid cash for the honorary awards bestowed on them today; all the awards are based on merit,” Okereafor declared.

The induction ceremony featured nine awardees, 19 fellows, and six members, all of whom are expected to play a significant role in driving sustainable development in Africa through improved leadership and communication practices.