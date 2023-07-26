Why my administration invested in Bayelsa media outlets — Diri

Diri

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State said the decision of his administration to construct the massive Ernest Ikoli Media Complex in Yenagoa was borne out of the important role the media plays in societal development.

Speaking during a visit to the complex, which houses the three state-owned media outlets, Radio Bayelsa, Niger Delta Television and New Waves Newspaper, yesterday, Diri expressed satisfaction with the newly installed digital broadcast equipment, which he said were the best in the industry.

Diri in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, in a live interview on NDTV, said as the fourth estate of the realm, the media remains a very important component of the state and the society at large and that his administration will treat it with the seriousness it deserves.

On the three senatorial road projects, the governor described them as very crucial to the state, saying they not only provide access of the rural communities to the state capital but will also open up the state’s economic zones.

He said it was unfortunate to see people play politics with these important projects, wondering why some opposition politicians do not seek expert opinion on areas they are not knowledgeable about but rather make ignorant comments.

On the issue of flooding, he said the state government was doing everything within its power to tackle the menace and called on the Federal Government to take practical steps such as building of dams to check the release of water from the dams outside the country.

He said: “I saw the level of decay in the physical infrastructure, especially of the radio station arising from a storm. The television station was far away in Gbarantoru and knowing the importance of the media, I said something had to be done.

“When we inaugurated this structure in February 2022, there were a lot of naysayers, who said we were inaugurating an empty structure. But today, I am happy I am live here on NDTV and I am seeing very modern equipment that are arguably comparable to the best in the industry.

“The three senatorial roads are important to us. That is why we are investing so much in them. It is unfortunate that some people are playing politics with it by making comments on areas they do not have the requisite knowledge rather than seeking the opinion of experts.”