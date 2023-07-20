Why most reality TV show winners don’t thrive in music industry – Iyanya

Popular singer, Iyanya has revealed why most reality TV show winners don’t thrive after winning the competition.

According to Iyanya, the majority of reality TV show winners lack the interest for fame.

The singer noted that their victory often happens to them by chance.

The ‘Kukure’ crooner asserted that only those with the intention for fame go on to make wave in the music industry.

“Obviously, most people who win these reality shows don’t have any plans of being famous or anything. It just happened to them. Yeah, he has a nice voice, tried it and he won.

“So, I believe that the people who go further are the people who prayed for that platform. And they finally got it and they are like, ‘I’m not going back from here.’ That is how I look at it.” He said.