Why Maths teachers avoid key topics in classrooms – Don

African teacher pointing at a math problem on blackboard in the classroom.

A lecturer at the Department of Science and Technology Education at the Faculty of Education, Lagos State University (LASU), Professor Adetunji Olaoye has said many Mathematics teachers do not have adequate knowledge of important topics.

Olaoye, then, attributed their inadequate knowledge of crucial topics in the course as a bane to national development, arguing that no country can attain self-reliance without effective teaching of mathematics.

Quoting National Policy on Education (2014), the don noted mathematics must be well taught for the country to attain self-reliance as he stressed the importance of topics like construction, loci and technical drawing.

The prof made these known while speaking at the 89th inaugural lecture: “Mathematics Education of knots in human connects: What types of knots are you to others in life?” of LASU in Ojo, Lagos.

He said it was pertinent to provide relevant instructional facilities to enhance mathematics teaching by increasing funding for education.

“Many teachers do not have adequate knowledge of mathematics but centre their teaching on the examination that students are to undergo,” Olaoye said.

“Most teachers avoid the teaching of topics as construction and loci due to their inadequate knowledge on one hand, and technical drawing topic range in mathematics.

“For Nigeria to attain the status of self-reliance as stated in National Policy on Education (2014), mathematics must be well taught,” he said.

The don called for the recruitment of competent teachers, which must be devoid of sentiments.

“Different seminars should be organised for teachers to ensure teaching effectiveness and update them on discoveries.

“By exposure to seminars and workshops, mathematics teachers will be updated on techniques of demystifying mathematical concepts,” he said.

Olaoye urged the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) to rid the teaching profession of impostors, as he said, “Teaching practice for pre-service teachers must be upgraded one semester or session.’’