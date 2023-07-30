Why I’m giving scholarship to COOU’s best law student – Okereke Best

By Ayo Onikoyi

Okereke Best Nnadozie, the founder of the Goodey Best Group has stated the reasons behind his philanthropic gesture towards Zion Odinaka, who emerged as the best graduating law student of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) with an outstanding CGPA of 4.61.

According to the businessman and philanthropist, the award is in recognition of his outstanding academic achievements and remarkable accomplishments in the field of law.

“His exceptional CGPA of 4.61 during his undergraduate studies, coupled with his remarkable double first-class honors, demonstrates his dedication, intellect, and commitment to excellence. By supporting his pursuit of a Master’s degree abroad, we aim to nurture his potential and enable him to contribute further to the field of law on an international scale,” he said.

“Not only did Odinaka excel at his undergraduate studies, but he also made history by attaining a first-class degree in the Nigerian Law School, becoming the first person to achieve a double first-class honours in the faculty. To further highlight his exceptional abilities, he was awarded the overall best student in civil litigation for the year 2022 at the Nigerian Law School, solidifying his reputation as an exceptional legal mind, Best added.;

Impressed by Odinaka’s academic track record and his commitment to the field of law, Okereke Best Nnadozie decided to award him a scholarship to pursue his masters degree abroad. The scholarship aims to provide Odinaka with the opportunity to expand his knowledge and skills in an international setting, opening doors to new perspectives and experiences.

Okereke Best Nnadozie said that the support is in a bid to promote exceptional talents with a view to fostering academic excellence. This scholarship is a testament to Best’s commitment to empowering promising students and investing in their future.