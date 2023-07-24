Why I’m empowering rural women, youths – Reps Speaker’s wife, Fatima

By Dickson Omobola

More than 200 women and youth in Zaria have benefited from cash and other materials in Zaria as part of the empowerment programme embarked on by Hajiya Fatima, wife of the House of Representatives Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaking during one of the disbursements at the Teejay Palace Guest House, GRA, Zaria, Hajiya Fatima said the programme is meant to empower rural women and low income families.

The Speaker’s wife said she hope the support programme which is voluntary, would provide a building block for self reliance of women and youth in Zaria.

Saying she plans to expand the programme, Hajiya Fatima said the project aims to contribute towards the reduction of unemployment, among the youth and women, through the creation of employment opportunities in a number of areas, including small scale business value chains and artisanal jobs.

“The initial direct beneficiaries of the Project are the 200 women and youth targeted in all the wards of the Zaria Federal Constituency and the indirect beneficiaries shall include 5,000 people living in other districts,” she explained.

She said the project which seek to create decent employment opportunities for improved livelihoods and alleviation of poverty, also aims to create greater opportunities for women and men to secure decent employment and income.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Saadatu Salihu, leader of the Allah Taimakemu Cooperative Society of Tukur-Tukur, said the move is timely and will go a long way in alleviating poverty among rural communities.

She advised the Speaker’s First Lady to use existing genuine cooperative groups in order for her support to reach the target beneficiaries.

In his remarks, Hassan Suleiman, Chairman of the Tauraruwan Iya Foundation (TIF) which is coordinating the programme in Zaria, said the programme is basically concerned with youth employment, enterprises, enterprise creation, enterprise development, women empowerment, women, youth, value chains.