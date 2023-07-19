Why I won’t make further efforts to reconcile with Basketmouth – Comedian AY

Comedian and filmmaker, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has said he will no longer make efforts to end the longstanding feud between himself and colleague, Basketmouth.

Recall the duo have been at loggerheads for 17 years over what AY claimed was an unpaid N30,000 debt Basketmouth owed him.

Basketmouth, however, denied such, stressing that they were never friends.

In a recent interview with Teju Babyface, AY, who claimed he has been making efforts over the years to reconcile with Basketmouth, said he no longer minds going to his grave with their rift.

Asked if senior colleagues were aware of their beef, the thespian confirmed their awareness, adding that they told him at some point to stop forcing reconciliation when Basketmouth was proving difficult.

He said, “The bros, (senior colleagues in the comedy industry) knew, and at some point in time, they had to ask me to slow down. “They were like: ‘You’re doing too much. You are putting in too much to make this thing work. Friendship is not by force.’

“I was believing that ‘No, this can work’. Even in my last stand-up comedy, I had to go on stage and I did another routine ‘My guy. How’s my guy? This is my guy. If you see this guy, tell him he’s my guy.’ And the following morning, every where exploded again. ‘We are not friends. We are not that. We are not this.’

“So, for me now, I’m not pushing anything anymore. As I’m here now as AY, if I have to go to my grave without sitting with any of these guys to say ‘hello, ‘hi,’ I will be happy”.