Why I want God to call me into ministry — Singer Olamide

By Efosa Taiwo

Nigerian singer, Olamide Adedeji, professionally known as Olamide, has expressed his envy for pastors in Lagos.

According to the singer, pastors are financially thriving, and he won’t mind if God also calls him into pastoral ministry.

Olamide took to his Twitter account on Sunday afternoon to make this known seemingly amid a logjam in Lagos.

People too get money for Lagos !! Why is there traffic this Sunday morning ! So much cars on the road. 😫 pastors de cash out shaa can’t lie. God you fit call me too oh. I fit multitask. — Olamidé (@Olamide) July 30, 2023

The tweet has since sparked exciting reactions from social media users, with many of his fans sharing their thoughts.