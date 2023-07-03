Why I look younger than my age – Tony Elumelu

Billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu has revealed the secrets behind looking younger than his age.

Elumelu who recently celebrated his 60th birthday ascribed his looks to some health and fitness decisions he took before clocking thirty.

The stylish banking mogul made this known via his Twitter page on Monday while sharing a stunning photo of himself during a fitness routine.

I started taking my health and fitness seriously, before I hit 30, and it has been one of my best decisions in life.



I am 60 now – do I feel it? No!



I owe that to a long-term decision I made 30 years ago. pic.twitter.com/V4SrwkfShI — Tony O. Elumelu, CFR (@TonyOElumelu) July 3, 2023

The photo caught the eye of many with some expressing concerns about his spine due to the posture of his body.

The sexagenarian, however, explained that engaging in some health and fitness routine is the reason he does not feel like a 60-year-old man.

He wrote, “I started taking my health and fitness seriously, before I hit 30, and it has been one of my best decisions in life. I am 60 now – do I feel it? No! I owe that to a long-term decision I made 30 years ago.”