Why I don’t talk about politics in Nigeria – Wizkid

By Efosa Taiwo

Grammy award-winning singer, Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, has revealed why he stays away from making remarks about political issues in the country.

According to him, the Nigerian masses don’t care about politics, saying they only care about how to make ends meet.

Wizkid made this known in a recent interview with Evening Standard UK.

He said, “I don’t like to speak about politicians in Nigeria. People in the streets care about themselves and what they are going to eat. They don’t give a f*ck about nothing else.”

The ‘Essence’ crooner said that instead, he is focused on making music as it is an escape amid political chaos.

The 30-year-old also affirmed ambition to steer the new generation of Nigerian singers to make big moves in the music industry.