Why I chose UK for my tour – Scope The Entertainer

By Rita Okoye

Nigerian talented music star, Babalola Kareem Babatunde popularly known as Scope The Entertainer has arrived London – United Kingdom for his long anticipated UK Tour scheduled to hold in a few days time.

Scope The Entertainer is a versatile and prolific recording artiste, an actor, songwriter, dancer, entrepreneur and a performing artist. To sum it up, Scope could be described as a 360 degrees entertainer.

Another major reason he is touring UK is that he is one of the major artists to perform at the Afro-beat Concert “Nigeria week London 2023” scheduled to hold from the 17th to 23rd July 2023. This is along side Nigeria Afrobeat A- list and B-list Artist.

Scope The Entertainer will also perform in Leicester, Manchester and Glasgow.

The multiple talented singer will as well be shooting the official video of “ON GOD” in London. ON GOD is track 4 off is recent released EP “Sound From The New Street”