Why I call my sound Afropiano – Bobbyaino

By Rita Okoye

Rising singer, Bobbyaino is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated release of his first official EP of the year, titled “UNLTD.” The EP showcases the artiste ‘s unique fusion of Afrobeats and Amapiano, giving birth to a captivating new sound called “Afropiano.”

Inspired by a deep love for music of all genres, Bobbyaino has created a project that offers an unlimited stream of good music for his listeners. With “UNLTD,” he aims to provide songs that everyone can vibe to and enjoy, regardless of their musical preferences. Each track on the EP has been meticulously crafted to ensure a captivating experience from start to finish.

Commenting on his sound, Bobbyaino stated, “I call my sound Afropiano because it combines the infectious rhythms of Afrobeats with the melodic elements of Amapiano. It’s a creative and distinctive fusion that offers a fresh take on Afrobeats for its growing audience.”

The EP’s name, “UNLTD,” is derived from one of his new singles on the project. The song holds personal significance for the artist, representing his journey and growth in music. The title reflects the unlimited potential he has discovered through his dedication to recording, songwriting, and honing his craft.

Discussing the selection process for the EP, he explained, “This is the second quarter of the year, and I haven’t released any singles since the beginning. My management and I carefully reviewed my archive and handpicked songs to create a cohesive body of work. As a new artist, it’s essential to strategically time the release of songs amidst the competitive landscape and the quality music being produced by established artistes.”

“UNLTD” features beats that infuse elements of pop, Amapiano, and Afrobeats, resulting in an irresistible blend that will get fans moving and singing along. Bobbyaino’s exceptional vocal delivery and relatable lyrics enhance the beauty of each track, ensuring a memorable and enjoyable experience for his audience.

“UNLTD” by Bobbyaino will be available on all major digital platforms starting Friday, July 7, 2023. Fans of Afrobeat, Amapiano, and music enthusiasts alike can look forward to an EP that pushes the boundaries of genre and captivates listeners with its infectious melodies and irresistible rhythms.