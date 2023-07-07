Why AI can’t take over PR functions — Ali-Balogun

By Yinka Kolawole

A fellow and member of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, NIPR, Mrs. Nkechi Ali-Balogun, has raised concerns over the application of Artificial Intelligence, AI, when it comes to the practice of public relations, PR.



Ali-Balogun who spoke on “The Power of Public Relations and AI” in commemoration of the World Public Relations Day, noted that PR is defined as “the art and science of monitoring and analyzing trends, predicting their consequences, counseling organizational leaders and implementing planned programmes of action that can serve both the organization and the public interest.”



She asserted that with this definition AI has its limitations as PR involves building relationships, managing communications, and shaping public perception, which often requires human judgment, creativity, and emotional intelligence.

Her words: “No matter the algorithms that an AI has been inputted with, for as long as it does not have emotions, it cannot feel, nor make human judgements, it can never take over or wipe out the Public Relations functions.



“Just like every other tools we have had in the past, AI only has the capacity to automate certain aspects of our work.



“In spite of the advancements of AI, Public Relations specialists establish and maintain and build relationships with an organization’s target audience, the media, relevant trade media, and other opinion leaders. This is a continuous exercise that AI can never do.



“No doubt AI can easily create an automotive answering machine or AI powered “chatbot” to respond to basic enquiries from our customers but the continuous process of engagement and the emotions that go with it can only be a human function. PR is in the business of instilling and maintaining client confidence and this requires the development of specific skills in managing emotions.”



Ali-Balogun however emphasised that the intention is not to reduce the contributions of AI, noting that AI, in actual fact, can augment what the practitioners do.