Why 2023 election did not hold in my constituency – Rep 

..as House task security agencies to stop killing, kidnapping

By Gift Chapi-Odekina

A member of the House of Representative, Hon Iliyasu Abubakar, on Thursday explained that 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections could not hold in two wards of Danmusa Local Government and some polling units in Safana and Batsari Local Government Areas of Katsina state due to high activities of Bandits in the area.

Representing Batsari/ Safana/Danmusa federal constituency of Katsina state, the lawmaker also said that currently, people on daily basis are been killed and kidnapped in these areas by bandits who operate both day and night in the state.

Moving a motion of urgent national importance during plenary, Hon Abubakar expressed worry that the bandits activities poses danger of food crisis as farmers can no longer go to their farms.

“I was at home last weekend and what I met was multiple attacks, shootings, killings and kidnapping of people in Babbanduhu and Kirtawa villages in Safana Local Government and Nahuta,Yangayya and Dankar villages in Batsari Local Government and other villages in Danmusa Local

Government.

“Bandits attacked these villages leaving many dead while others were wounded and kidnapped.

“Currently, there are people receiving treatment in the Federal Medical Centre now Federal Teaching Hospital in Katsina while some are in the hands of these bandits.

“The bandits operate day and night meaning that there are bandits called solar bandits who operate in the day light while the other category operates in the night on daily basis.

“My people in these areas and other frowned security areas left their homes and farms. They can no longer farm or trade. These poses danger of food crisis in the Constituency.

“Honourable Speaker sir, out of six district heads in the Constituency, only two live in their domains while others live either in Katsina or Kano. And again, out of 60 village or ward heads, only less than 10 village heads live in their area also.

“Yantumaki district head was attacked and killed in his home palace a while ago and also my own brother who was a village head was attacked and shot in the head leading to his death.

His wife and youngest child were kidnapped and I have to pay

N2,000,000.00 (Two Million Naira) ransom for their release,” he added.

The House reaching a resolution on the matter, called on security agencies responsible in maintaining law and order, lives and properties to do more by adopting new security tactics and strategy to stop the daily attacks, shooting and kidnapping in Batsari/ Safana/Danmusa federal constituency of Katsina state.

The House also observed a minute silence for those that lost their lives.