‘Who will help this brother heal?’; Football stars react to Benjamin Mendy’s acquittal

Atletico Madrid forward, Memphis Depay has reacted as former Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy was found not guilty of the alleged sexual misconduct and rape charges against him by the jury.

Depay reacted to the incident, penning a poignant message on social media.

He wrote, “Benjamin Mendy. All cases dismissed. So what are we doing now? Who is going to help this brother heal? Who’s going to be Responsable for the damage on his name?”

“I’ve never touched on this subject because I didn’t know all the details, but I’ve spoken to him once true FaceTime while behind bars and faced him on the pitch a couple times.. I didn’t see any evil in the man.”

He concluded, “We can’t accept this to happen to us as athletes.. Who’s going to stand up for us in the time of need not when the damage is already done? Don’t turn your head people.”

Paul Pogba, a teammate of Mendy on the international stage for France, also took to social media to react to the development.

Sharing an image of him and Mendy on a face-time call, the Juventus midfielder called for the former Man City defender’s name to be cleared.

He captioned the post “Al Hamdulilah [praise be to God in Arabic]. So happy for you bro…all the people that was talking bad about you now I wanna see them cleaning your name. Can’t wait to see you on the pitch again.”

Mendy has been out of action since being accused of rape and sexual misconduct.

Given the damage that has been done to his name, Mendy could find it hard to get his career back on track.