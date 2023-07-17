What MLS should expect with Lionel Messi’s arrival

By Enitan Abdultawab

Lionel Messi’s arrival to American side Inter Miami has come with lots of glitz as thousands of fans stormed the DRV PNK Stadium to witness his unveiling.

The Argentine was all smiles as he took pictures with his old jersey friend – no.10.

Last month, Messi signed a deal with the American outfit from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Messi has developed into a great asset since he came into the limelight at his early stages at Barcelona. Both on and off the pitch, the World Cup Winner has always impacted his club and league positively. It is in the same vein that we take a look at what Inter Miami and MLS stand to gain from Messi’s arrival.

Chances aplenty

Messi is ageing and might not deliver as many goals as he did in his prime but Inter Miami can rest assured that he can deliver as many goal-scoring chances as possible. Last season, the 36-year old created the most number of chances across Europe, stabilising a firm affinity with striker Kylian Mbappe.

Positional play

Throughout Messi’s stay in Barcelona and even Paris, he has evolved from being a winger to a goal-scoring midfielder and playmaker. If anything, Messi’s presence on the field brings a lot of freedom to his teammates because he lways is the focus. Whilst doing this, Messi’s roaming nature allows ball to distribute to every parts of the team’s attack, aiding positional passes and plays.

Set-Pieces

Messi might not have scored a lot of set-pieces – free kicks especially- during his stint at PSG but he did pull the strings there. Last season, Messi scored just three freekicks for PSG and it is no surprise giving his ageing legs. Messi will also be vital in terms of penalties and corner-kicks.

More popularity

Messi’s signing for MLS means more significance and popularity to American soccer. Just like Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabia being part of shooting up the league, Messi’s arrival will enhance more moves to the league. And already that is being seen as after Messi’s move, former teammate Sergio Busquets joined the club with Jordi Alba reported to be close to sealing a move.

Also, fanbase will enable the league gain more popularity because thousands of fans will support whatever clubs he decides to play for.

Shortly after Messi signed, Inter Miami’s socials exploded, tickets and fixtures prices sold out.

He is yet to kick a ball!

Brand Investment

As far as Messi is concerned or involved, it is a household name. Thus, Messi himself is a brand to the global world asides football. His arrival will attract foreign deals and investments to America to project their brands because sponsors will always want to associate with one of the world’s most-popular athletes.

Coverage and TV Rights

In the coming weeks and months, MLS TV rights will grow as fans are expected to see Messi in action every match-day. Media platforms will invest more in ensuring that matches are covered for fans to watch the Barcelona legend play.

Messi will be hoping to help meet these targets. It will be a worthwhile stay and fans will watch him play again.