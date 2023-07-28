What is our crime, IPOB asks Igbo politicians

…. Says there ‘ll be consequences if any of our member dies in Ebonyi – IPOB warns

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the alleged plan to eliminate IPOB members in Ebonyi state, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has asked Igbo politicians the crime they have committed as a group.

They equally asked if any of its members had involved in any violent attack in any community.

In a statement by the groups spokesperson, Emma Powerful, the group warned Igbo politicians to desist from anything that concerns the group.

The noted that there would be consequences if any of its member dies in Ebonyi state.

His words: “Let the new Governor of Ebonyi State, bear in mind that IPOB has no issue with him. But if you bring out your head, we will knock on it.

“IPOB and ESN have no problem with you, but your plan to arrest and kill innocent IPOB members will not go well with your government. IPOB and ESN are peaceful and protective of our land. They should be supported and protected, not destroyed.

Continuing, Emma said: “Any Traditional Ruler who helps in the murder of any innocent and peaceful IPOB member has murdered his own sleep. Any Traditional Ruler who involves himself in the matter concerning IPOB will regret his actions”, part of the statement read.