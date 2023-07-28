WGPM,Ugedi congratulate Ereyitomi over emergence as Reps Aviation Technology Committee chairman

Ereyitomi

Warri Grass Root Political Movement and Chief David Seikiri Ugedi have hailed the Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitom on the emergence as the Chairman House of Reps Committee on Aviation Technology at the 10th Assembly.



Ereyitomi a second term Reps member was the immediate past Deputy Chairman House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC in the Ninth Assembly.



While expressing their delight to Ereyitomi’s appointment as the Chairman of the Aviation Technology Committee, the Warri Grassroots Political Movement, WGPM described the Warri Rep member as a workaholic and experienced personality who will ensure due oversight function in the Aviation technology sector, just as his activeness will improve on the aviation industry through hospitable legislation that will attract and encourage investors into that sector.



On his part, Chief David Ugedi commended Ereyitomi for his doggedness and distinguishing representation and performance, noting that his achievement is “no near and unbeatable”, in the history of Warri Federal Constituency seat at the Green Chamber.



Speaker House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass in his remarks after setting up the various committee in the House said; “The Selection Committee relied on the capacities, experiences, knowledge, competencies, skills, and legislative interests of members in assigning colleagues to different committees”.

The House after announcing the chairmen and deities as well as members of various committees in the 10th Assembly proceeded on its annual recess and adjourned to resume September 2023.