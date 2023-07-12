We’ve commenced review of Cybercrimes Act 2015 – NSA

…Says Cybersecurity crucial for attaining 2030 SDGs agenda

…As Nigeria loses $500m yearly

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu says the Federal Government is currently making efforts to amend the Cybercrimes ( Prohibition, Prevention etc ) Act 2015 to safeguard the nation’s cyberspace from the increasing attacks by criminals.

This is even as he said that building a sustainable cybersecurity system is critical to attaining the

Sustainable Development 2030 Agenda.

The NSA said the issue of AI and virtual assets are amongst other several critical inputs from stakeholders that are being considered in the amendment process.

He disclosed this at the 2-Day 2023 Cyber Secure Nigeria Conference, organised by Cyber Security Experts Association of Nigeria (CSEAN ) in Abuja.

The theme of this year’s Conference is, “Cybersecurity: A Digital Transformative Tool in Achieving Sustainable Development Goals, “.

Ribadu, who was represented at the occasion by Manager, Nigeria Computer Emergency Response Team (ngCERT), Dr. Bala Fakandu stated that the Federal Government considers cybersecurity incidence management and protection of Critical National Information Infrastructure ( CNII ) as a vital component of national development.

According to him, “the Presidential Order on the Designation and Protection on CNII currently awaiting Mr Presidential assent will enhance Nigeria’s current efforts for progressive economic prosperity, national development and the attainment of its national security objectives.”

This, he said, underscored the need for continuous cybersecurity awareness in the wake of increase in cyber threats from both state and non-state actors.

On the conference, the NSA described the theme of the conference as topical and germane and commended CSEAN for its commitment and continuous efforts towards advancing the progressive development of cybersecurity in Nigeria.