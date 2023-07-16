West Africa has potential to become major player in global economy – Okunrinboye

By Gabriel Olawale

Nigeria is blessed with business-minded men and women with lots of talents in business analysis. These talented men and women have converted their hard labour and business analysis into a tremendous amount of money top richest men in Africa.

Despite the raging challenges such as economic instability and political turmoil some Nigeria young entrepreneur such Dekunle Okunrinboye is thriving in business. He is one of Nigeria’s youngest billionaire businessmen. He was born in Akure, Ondo State, on 17 July 1995. He is the executive director of JOFEC Group, a multinational business into Oil & Gas, Construction, Commodity Export and Hospitality and founder of DK Industries group.

Going by online findings he got his elementary education at his father’s Institution; Adedewe Educational Center (The First Full English-Speaking School in Owo, Ondo State), followed by Sacred Heart Minor Seminary, Akure. And later Caleb International College, Lagos.

Dekunle Okunrinboye (Named after his Great Uncle, Adekunle Ajasin) is the last of 9 children and was born into a wealthy Yoruba Christian family From Ondo State, Western Nigeria. His Father, Remi Okunrinboye is an elder statesman, Politician, Accountant and astute administrator. He is the cousin of Adekunle Ajasin (The First Civilian Governor of Ondo State).

He has always wanted to become a successful businessman in life. That was why he set out his life from childhood knowing full well that he must work hard to fulfil his heart’s desire. So it comes as no surprise to see him being ranked among Nigeria’s top Young entrepreneur.

Dekunle Okunrinboye story is a testament of the power of hard work, determination and perseverance. He studied business administration and marketing from Babcock university and later went on to obtain a leadership excellence certificate in Ascot, England.

He started his career at Team of Dedicated Achievers LTD. (TODA) an Entertainment, Lifestyle and Hospitality Company where he rose to the highest position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

In recognition of his contributions to business and philanthropy, He has received numerous awards notably was the Ondo state government awards and Babcock university as well. And was one time recognize as the largest exporter of cocoa in Nigeria.

One of the key factor in Dekunle Okunrinboye success is his diversity in business segments, like commodities, Real Estate, Entertainment, Oil & Gas and basic investments. He understands that to stay ahead of competitors , he needed to invest heavily in research and development.

His commitments to entrepreneurship and economic development is rooted in his belief that west Africa has the potential to become a major player in the global economy. He is passionate about creating business that will drive the economy growth and creates jobs