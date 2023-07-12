We’re yet to be promoted after IGP’s order – Traffic wardens cry out

By Emmanuel Iheaka

Traffic wardens of the Nigerian Police have cried out yet again over what has seemed an unending delay in granting them statutory promotions.

This is coming one month after the immediate past Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba directed the promotion of the wardens who had suffered stagnation on rank.

Some of the wardens who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, said they had expected that the directive would be implemented with dispatch.

The wardens appealed to the new Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun to look into their plight.

They stated that those who were recruited in 2007 and 2008 are still sergeants till date while those in conventional police who passed out from recruitment school and colleges in 2009 are now inspectors

They also noted that some of them who were promoted in 2017/18 have been over-due for another promotion.

According to them, their contemporaries in the conventional police who received either special or merit promotions in 2017 and 2018, had another one in 2021 and in the latest promotions.

The wardens said their mates and those who were their juniors in the conventional police are now their seniors.

“We commit our all in maintaining sanity on the roads under rain and sun and we believe we deserve a better treatment. We appeal to the new IGP who is our father, to please look into this matter and ensure that we receive our due promotions”, one of the wardens submitted.

Another warden called for recruitment of more traffic wardens in the country in order to boost manpower, adding that the last recruitment was done in 2008.

It could be recalled that the Chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC), Mr. Solomon Arase, had assured that under his watch, no police personnel will remain stagnated on a rank.

In a statement by the commission’s spokesman, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, and in reaction to the recent promotions in the police; the commission had said it had done its best in clearing disciplinary matters that could hinder promotions.