We’re praying for Gov Eno over pressure for appointments – Apostle Okoriko

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom Cleric and the founder of Solid Rock Kingdom Church, Apostle John Okoriko has said that religious leaders in the state are praying to God to give governor Umo Eno the grace and wisdom he needs to deal with the pressure from those seeking appointments into public offices.

Okoriko stressed that the governor needs prayers that would enable him at this stage to make the right decisions regarding appointments into his cabinet and to also stay focused on delivering good governance to the people.

He spoke while fielding questions from newsmen at the end of his regular interactive service with worshippers at Solid Roxk Kingdom Church, Headstone Terbanacle, Uyo branch, with the theme, “How unclean Spirits were Invented”.

The man of God who noted that as usual stakeholders who contributed towards the emergence of the governor would expect to be compensated through appointments, however, expressed concern that the pressure for appointment could also be coming from some politicians to distract him (governor)

His words: “The pressure for appointment is coming mostly from those who believe they supported him to become a governor. They have put their money and time to support you, and they see that as investment. So the pressure is expected.

” The governor has been given the mandate to deliver good governance and he is expected to make the right decisions. Some people will pressure him to run his administration according to their own dictates; and to distract him not to do what God has directed him to do.

” The system demands that you have people to advise you, but many of them will not be positive in line with God’s agenda. So we (religious leaders) are praying for him (governor).

“We pray God to give him the spirit, wisdom and the grace to overcome distractions because there must be distractions. But the grace of God upon him, the governor will be able to do great things for the state”

On his advice to governor Eno regarding the constitution of his cabinet, Apostle Okoriko responded, “As a pastor God has favoured him and he is waiting for God to direct him. He should have a mind of his own. Though it is difficult, but it is possible”

On the theme of his Sunday message to the Church members, “How unclean spirits were Invented”, the man of God explained that unclean spirits were Invented by man and responsible for many evil and crimes in the world.

“I used the word invented because unclean spirits are not from God. They are Evil thoughts that comes from man. That is why if the thoughts of a leader are good people will experience great, positive change”, Apostle Okoriko explained.