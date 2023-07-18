We’re not admitting new students — Police Academy

The Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, has described as fake and fraudulent, news that it is admitting new intakes into the institution.

The Commandant of the Academy, AIG Sadiq Abubakar, told newsmen on Tuesday in Wudil, that Nigerians should be wary of fraudsters spreading the false information.

The Commandant called on Nigerians to be wary of scammers and their fake admission list, saying the institution has not started admitting new students.

He explained as shocking and unbelievable, news that some people are busy selling admission forms to unsuspecting victims.

“I want to clarify that those behind the sale of forms and offer of admission are fraudsters who are all out to tarnish the good image of the Academy.

“Let me say this without fear of contradiction that there is no admission in this academy for now.”

The Commandant, further, said plans were underway by the institution to introduce new programmes on security studies.

The Commandant said it will offer various certificate courses such as in forensic investigation among others.

AIG Abubakar said the institution as the only one in West Africa will now offer officers opportunity to study in the institution instead of traveling abroad.

The Commandant also hinted that skills acquisition such as the baking of bread, poultry farming, among others, will be introduced.

He said he will leave no stone unturned to drive internal revenue generation for the institution.