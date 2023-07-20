We’re at final stage with FG on palliatives for Nigerians — APC govs

Governor Hope Uzodimma

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have hinted that plans have reached the final stage with the Federal Government to deliver palliatives to Nigerians as a result of the fuel subsidy removal.

Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, PGF, and Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, disclosed this after a meeting by the governors in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, the removal of fuel subsidy has increased the revenue base of the Federation Account to be shared by all the federal, state and local governments.

He said: “On the upcoming FAAC, we are aware that as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy, it will increase the volume of money that will be received in our purses during the Federation Account meeting.

“And we are working with the Federal Government to ensure that it is utilized in a manner that the citizens are happy and the economy of the country will be protected.

“The current hardship occasioned by the price increase is being addressed. The subnational governments are working with the Federal Government and on Thursday there will be a meeting of the National Economic Council to cross the Ts and dot the I’s,” he said.

Speaking on the APC crisis, the Chairman said after reviewing the resignation of the party’s former National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and the Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, the governors noted that the actions of the two leaders were voluntary.

Uzodimma said: “We deliberated on so many issues as they have to do with our party, the APC.

“You must have heard of the resignation of the National Chairman of the party and the National Secretary of our party.

“Those are voluntary actions that have been taken and with due respect to our former National Chairman and the Secretary, we commended the wisdom behind the action they have taken.

“They served us well at the party and we are happy with their services and the party is united. There is no crisis in the party. They are happy and we also are happy and we are in support of their actions.”

Governors in attendance include Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Umar Bago (Niger), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara), Lucky Ayedatiwa (Ondo, acting), Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Dikko Radda (Katsina) and Bassey Otu (Cross Rivers).