We’re are after the progress of Kano state not vendetta, Yusuf says

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has dismissed accusations of his administration engaging in political vendetta saying he is rather focused on the developmental progress of the state.

Yusuf made this assertion in a speech he delivered while receiving the Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir, who paid him a Sallah homage.

He challenged critics to keep records of his work and judge him at the end of his tenure.

The Governor’s statement is likely in response to the outcry that followed his administration’s policy reversals, mass suspension of salaries of civil servants employed by his predecessor and the demolition of structures erected on public owned lands within the first 30 days in office.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Hisham Habib, which was made available to newsmen in Kano on Monday, Governor Yusuf lamented how individuals in power turn public owned property into personal use against the general interest of the people.

According to the statement, Yusuf also affirmed his administration’s commitment to effectively implement the free maternity policy.

The governor further reiterated the NNPP-led government’s commitment to refuse evacuation and management and expressed concern over sanitation in the state.

On his side, the Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir, informed the governor that the emirate had established a strong vigilante committee to enhance security in the region.