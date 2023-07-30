We’ll use Sports to unite FCT residents, says APC Chieftain

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A former Senatorial aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Mrs Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, has declared her resolve to invest more in Sports as part of her efforts to unite residents of the nation’s capital.

The APC Chieftain who is the organizer of the maiden Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi FCT Unity Football Championship disclosed this on the sidelines of the final match played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

According to her, the competition was organized to foster unity and discover grassroots talents scattered across the FCT.

The media entrepreneur said sports could serve as a veritable tool for empowering Nigerian youths and promoting unity in the country.

“This inaugural competition is meant to engage our youth and promote unity in the country, starting with FCT.

“If there is no unity, there cannot be a nation. So, we are trying to use sports to bring about positive change, get our youths off the streets, and build a great nation,” she said.

Benjamins-Laniyi said ex-internationals such as Kanu Nwankwo and Femi Ajilore were selected as ambassadors of the competition to give inspiration and mentorship to young talents discovered during the tournament.

The match which signaled the end of a month-long competition among teams from the six Area Councils of the FCT saw Legend FC of AMAC defeating Maracana FC of Kwali 2-1 to lift the trophy.

Kelechi Francis of Legend FC opened scoring in the 38th minute before Sheriff Idris of Maracana FC restored parity for the Kwali boys on resumption of the second half in the 47th minute.

Francis, however, sealed victory for the Legend boys with a clean finish in the 52nd minute, to ensure a 2-1 victory for Legend FC.

Earlier in the third place match, Kickers FC defeated N-Youth FC 5-4 on penalties, after regulation time ended 2-2.