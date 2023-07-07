We’ll strengthen military ties with Nigeria —Chinese govt

By Evelyn Usman

AS three Chinese warships, on a five-day visit to Nigeria, sailed back, the Chinese government, yesterday, said the visit would strengthen the bilateral relationship between both countries and their navies, as well as enhance maritime security.

Speaking at the Greenview Development Nigeria Limited, GDNL, terminal, in Apapa, Lagos, shortly after the leading warship, MSL Destroyer NANNING, set sail, the Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China, Ms Yan Yuqing, said the visit would also improve the socio-economic relationship between both countries.

Yuqing, who disclosed that the visit was the third of its kind by the Chinese Military in Nigeria, said: “As you know China and Nigeria have a strategic partnership and the cooperation between both countries is important.”

Speaking on the visit, she said: “During the five-day visit, there were lots of events with both navies. There were several tug exercises; there was also a visit to a primary school in Lagos where the Nigerian Navy made some donations. The visit is primarily to promote friendship and cooperation between the two countries. It was successful and the third of its kind by the Chinese Navy.”