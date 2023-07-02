We’ll strengthen cultural heritage in Niger — Gov Bago

*** Urges Citizens to embarce agriculture

Niger State Governor, Umaru Mohammed Bago has reassured Nigerlites that his administration will strengthen cultural heritage in the state.

Governor Umaru Bago gave the assurance when he declared open the Sallah Durbar of the Nupe Kingdom tradition called Bariki at the Wadata Palace, Bida to culminate the 2023 Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

The Governor who advocated the need to promote cultural heritage not just within the state but also to project it positively to the world maintained that priority attention will be given to Tourism and Culture.

“In our development agenda, we made tourism a very cardinal point, and our being here today is to reassure Nigerlites that our culture will reign supreme in the world. We will encourage Tourism and other cultural activities”, he assured.

He also promised to rebrand the Nupe Kingdom in line with his urban renewal policy, while ensuring the fulfillment of his campaign promises to the people especially as it concerns security, provision of safe and portable drinking water, quality education, good healthcare system, tourism, and culture among others.

Recognizing the Agricultural potential that abounds in the state, the Governor called on Nigerlites to embrace Agriculture.

The Governor also reminded the people that his administration will come up with developmental policies and programs that might be tough and painful to some, he, however, e,n joined thosethatwhwho will be affected to consider them as their contribution to society.

“Some of our policies may be tough and painful but those that may be affected should take it as a contribution to mother and fatherland”.

He congratulated the Etsu Nupe and appealed for continuous prayer for his administration to succeed.

The Estu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alh. Yahaya Abubakar explained that Bariki is part of the Sallah celebrations which allows the people to display their rich cultural heritage.

He stated that Bida is one of the 46 cultural cities in the world, explaining that the rich cultural heritage of the city has afforded its people the opportunity to travel to South Korea and South Africa to showcase the cultural heritage of the land.

The Etsu Nupe called on his subjects to continue to be loyal and law-abiding and assured that the emirate and the entire Council of Traditional Rulers will collaborate with the state government to ensure that tourism is promoted in the state and beyond.

While felicitating with the people, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alh. Abubakar Aliyu called on Nigerlites to support the present administration in delivering its mandate which he said would ensure sustainable growth and development in the state.

Highlights of the due event were cultural performances and displays by different traditional musicians, hunters, masquerades, and colorful horse rides.

Sallah Durbar is a traditional event celebrated in many parts of Nigeria, Niger State including during Islamic festivals, particularly during Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha. It is a colorful and vibrant display of rich cultural heritage, where horse riders dressed in traditional attire parade through the streets, showcasing their equestrian skills and participating in various festivities.

This particular Sallah Durbar was attended by the Governor of Niger State, his deputy, and All Progressives Congress, (APC) chieftains. The presence of these political figures at the event highlighted the significance of the celebration and demonstrated their support for cultural heritage in the state.