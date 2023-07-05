We’ll reposition Army to address security challenges — COAS, Lagbaja

COAS, Maj Gen Lagbaja

By Adeola Badru

THE Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, yesterday, pledged to reposition the Nigerian Army to assume a higher level of professionalism in addressing security challenges confronting the country and restoring the confidence of Nigerians.

The COAS, who said this during a courtesy visit to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, in his office, explained that the Army will also heighten its collaboration with other sister security institutions to ensure a formidable security architecture in restoring peace to troubled regions of the country and upholding its unity.

Gen. Lagbaja expressed optimism the Nigerian Army remains gallantly disposed to expediting actions to mitigate security concerns in line with its core mandates.

He said: “I thank the President, Bola Tinubu, for the confidence reposed in me and for appointing me as the 23rd Chief of Army Staff. Following my assumption of command, I espoused my philosophy of command viz to transform the Nigerian Army into a well-trained, equipped and operationally efficient Army towards achieving our constitutional responsibility.

“The encapsulation of my philosophy of command has taken into cognizance the togetherness that the president has preached at every occasion he has found to speak with the leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“My drive is to operate in synergy with other security agencies, and sister services towards ensuring peace and stability.”