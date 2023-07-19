We’ll recognize value, huge contribution of Nigeria to Huston – US Mission

…Says there is so room for biz expansion

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The United State trade Mission in Nigeria led by the Mayor of Huston, Sylvester Turner says it is in Nigeria to strengthen existing ties in medicine, agriculture, innovation and technology, aviation, logistics, tourism, trade and investment.

The Mayor, who disclosed this while addressing the press in Abuja, noted that the visit to Africa and indeed Nigeria was to enhance the already existing trade and investment relationship between Nigeria and the City of Huston.

He said Nigeria and the US long before now had a long-standing relationship, which requires serious attention to be revitalized and strengthened for the common good.

‘‘This visit is about enhancing the relationship that currently exists between both countries and we are already meeting with business leaders and various heads of government organizations, bearing in mind that the President is yet to put in place his cabinet. We have met with business leaders, permanent secretaries and other ministers in various sectors, in trade and investment, business, aviation etc. Today, has been full of a number of meetings on multiple fronts. This is a priority for us.

‘‘For us, there is room for more trade between Nigeria and United States, and specifically, Nigeria and Huston. Nigeria is number one African trade partner of Huston. As at 2022, the value of that trade was about $1.6bn, now there are a lot of rooms for growth.

‘‘We are very optimistic with the new president in the direction he is taking, and that is why we are here in large numbers. Before you can do a business, you have to first of all establish a qualitative and meaningful relationship.

‘‘We need to build a relationship first, even though we are doing business right now. Huston has benefited in Nigerians being in Huston city in large numbers, we are the fourth largest city in the US and we are growing. And we are in that position because there is a large Nigerian population and quite frankly, large African population in Huston.

‘‘It is important for us as a city to reach beyond this boundaries and to be mindful and respectful of those who are living in our city and where they come from. Nigeria has a strong contingent in Huston.

We are aware that the president who is recently elected, we are here to say to him and to everyone we are ready to do business with you, and there are long synergies between Nigeria and Huston and you don’t make that happen by being at distance from one another. As Africans and Nigeria have come to Huston, it is important for Americans to come from Huston to come to Nigeria to strengthen the relationship. Flowing from that, we hope it will be very productive and win-win for Nigeria and Huston.’’

On why the interest in Nigeria, Turner said, ‘‘I am very excited about the potential that exist, we certainly have priorities. I have met with Permanent Secretary from Aviation ministry and discussed on possibility of direct flight from Huston to Nigeria.

‘‘We certainly want to expand on the trade that is currently taking place between Nigeria and Huston. There is so much room to do more business.’’

On regulation, he said that Huston business community do not want regulation that would stand on their way but be supportive. ‘‘In the city of Huston, I have done my best for them, follow them and ensure they invest in the city, especially in the underserved communities. I am encouraging the Huston business community to do business in Nigeria and African continent.’’

When asked to advise President Tinubu, he said, ‘’I’m reluctant to do so but it is not about giving advise but about saying to the new president of Nigeria and everyone else, ‘‘we are doing everything we can to strengthen the relationship between Huston and Nigeria.

‘‘For us in this mission, is not about giving it back but about recognizing the value of Africa and specifically, the value of Nigeria. So, we recognize the value of Africa and should not be treated in less than how we are going to treat Europe or Asia.’’

On infrastructure development, the Mayor noted that it is not peculiar to Nigeria, that, ‘‘all cities need infrastructure and in order to have it, you need to work with those that have it or are eager to invest in it.’’

When asked the areas of interest, he list: energy sector, technology and innovation, logistics, medical tourism among others. ‘‘In this delegation, we have representatives from all these areas. What we are saying is how can we strengthen relationship between the two nations where everyone and when everyone wins, we are not creating losers, where people feel appreciated and valued.

‘‘Is about sitting down and decide on how we can be of assistance to one another. We started African Day in History and it has now grown large. I have been encouraging other Mayors to find their way to build strong relationship with Africa and Nigeria,’’ he said.

Also speaking, a Nigerian born, US Naval officer, Victor Lofinmakin, praised the Mayor for the crucial role he played in introducing a direct flight from Huston to Nigeria and his support to Nigerian residents in the city.

According to him, Nigerians have contributed a lot to Huston economy, in medical sector, oil and gas, real estate, technology , engineering etc.

‘‘It has been a trip of my lifetime, Mayor, your coming here bears testament on how you value Nigeria. Nigeria have biggest contingent of foreigners in Huston.

‘’The way you advocated for direct flight from Huston to Nigeria and to Huston is unprecedented. It was a strong advocacy and Nigerians in Huston and Diaspora have something to be proud of calling you their Mayor. ‘

‘‘It is very important for Nigerians to know that you are partner in Huston and is growing. Nigeria contribute a lot to Huston economy, if they take Nigerians out of Huston it is going to be a huge loss, in medical sector, oil and gas, real estate, technology , engineering etc.

‘‘Huston is biggest importer of Nigerian community. So much initiatives done to support Nigerian community’’.