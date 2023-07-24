We’ll provide you constitutional role in governance, Akpabio tells traditional rulers

Senate President, Akpabio

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

The Senate has assured traditional rulers in the country that it would provide for them a constitutional role in governance through the Constitution amendment.

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio gave the assurance yesterday when he hosted royal fathers across the 36 States of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Akpabio who was responding to a request by the traditional rulers on the need for them to be given specific roles in governance, said that the roles of the royal fathers in governance, particularly on security matters are very important.

The President of the Senate said, ” Your request for a constitutional role in governance is not strange to us and in particular, to me based on my background.

” My late grandfather was a traditional ruler and in fact, one of the warrant officers used by the colonial masters for effective implementation of indirect rule.

“During the period, traditional rulers effectively tackled issues of safety and security in their various domains.

” It is my belief and the entire Senate leadership here, that if traditional rulers are constitutionally engaged in governance at the grassroots , the myriad of security challenges facing the country, would be things of the past.

” You traditional fathers are reservoirs of information highly needed at the grassroots. Your journey to us today on the request, would surely not be in vain.”

Earlier in his speech on behalf of the traditional rulers, the Etsu Nupe, Dr Yahaya Abubakar who represented the Chairman of the National Traditional Council of Nigeria, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, said the constitutional role of traditional rulers was expunged by framers of the 1979 Constitution.

The Traditional ruler who lamented all efforts made by traditional rulers across the country under the aegis of the National Council of Traditional Rulers to get back the role had not yielded any fruit, said, “The most recent of such efforts, was the one made during the 9th National Assembly which didn’t scale through as a result of failure to get the required votes in the Senate for the demand despite, succeeding in the House of Representatives.”