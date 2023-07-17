We’ll prioritize quality education, says Azman University

…as Arthur Eze donates N200m as Take-Off Grants

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Against the notion that many private institutions were springing up for-profit ventures, the Founder and Pro-Chancellor of Azman University in Kano, Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina, has pledged to give utmost attention and priority to quality education as the institution prepares to commence full academic operations.

Sarina made this commitment during the inauguration of the university’s Board of Trustees (BoT) and Governing Council in Kano on Sunday.

He stated that the BoT and Governing Council would assist in the take-off activities and the management of the academic institution.

Sarina, who is also the President of Azman Group of Companies, said, “The journey to establish the university started five years ago when I decided to contribute my quota to education and the development of the youth seeking university education, by establishing a private varsity.”

He noted that the Nigeria Universities Commission (NUC) has provided him with all the necessary support and encouragement throughout the establishment process. Sarina also stated that the institution would offer free education to vulnerable youths who are unable to afford university education but meet the necessary requirements.

“Quality is our watchword at Azman University. We will ensure that we have quality staff, academicians, and students. We have met all the conditions and requirements set by the NUC, and we are fully ready to kick off,” Sarina affirmed.

In his remarks, the Chancellor of the University, Prince Engr. Arthur Eze, reminisced about his good relationship with the North, particularly Kano, during the tenure of former Kano Governor, late Abubakar Rimi. He recalled being given free airtime at the state-owned television station, CTV Kano.

He stated, “Since then, I have developed a strong relationship with the North, and I have supported the region in various ways, including recently donating N800 million to support Boko Haram victims.”

The Chancellor of the University announced a donation of N200 million as take-off grants for the institution.

The Chairman of the occasion and former Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, Prof. Muhammad Yahuza Bello, described the inauguration of the board as a critical milestone in the university’s journey. He emphasized that the university, which obtained its license five years ago, is now ready to commence operations and strive for international recognition. The Board of Trustees and Governing Council will guide, assist, and lead the management in handling the affairs of the varsity.

During his welcome address, the Vice President of Azman University, Mustapha Abdulmunafi Yunusa, expressed the institution’s commitment to achieving and showcasing the power of diversity, learning, and growth with positive impacts on the environment and the world.

The inaugurated members of the Board of Trustees include Barr. Ado Mohammed Maaji as Chairman, Sarki Ibrahim Makama, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, Prof. M.S. Haruna, Dr. Bashir Aliyu, Amb. Mannir Liman, Prof. Oguga Ikpeze, Zainab Abdulmunafi, and Mustapha A. Yunusa as Secretary.

The members of the Governing Council include Dr. Abdulmunafi Yunusa as Chairman, Prof. Fatima Batul Mukhtar, Prof. Kabiru Isah Dandago, Prof. Aminu Kabir, a representative of the National Universities Commission, Dr. Yusuf Ibrahim Kofar Mata, a representative of Bayero University Kano, Haruna Aliyu Yar Gaya, and Mustapha Abdulmunafi Yunusa.