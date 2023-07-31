We’ll pay attention to roads in Ukwani — Delta govt

By Henry Ojelu

The Delta State government has assured Ukwani ethnic nationality in the state that it will pay special attention to infrastructural development in the area.

Deputy Governor of the State, Monday Onyeme gave the assurance when a delegation of indigenes of Utagba-Uno in Ndokwa-West Local Government Area paid him a courtesy visit to congratulate him on his assumption of office.

Lamenting the poor state of road in the area, Onyeme said the new administration in the state will prioritize the construction of roads networks in Utagba-Uno and other areas in Ukwuani nation.

He further reassured that the Utagba-Uno/Ndemili road in Utagba-Uno axis which was awarded by the last administration will also received special attention while the Eweshi/Utagba-Uno axis, will also receive attention upon the completion of the Utagba-Uno/Ndemili road.

The leader of the delegation – Rear Admiral Mike Onah (Rtd) represented by the duo of Chief Agaga Akpati and Onotu Emegwali in his address, thanked God for making it possible for Onitcha-Ukwuani/Utagba-Uno son to emerge as a Deputy Governor in this current political dispensation, expressing absolute confidence that with the combination of Sheriff Oborevwori as Governor and Onyeme as his Deputy, Deltans, especially Ukwuani ethnic nationality will witness massive and speedy developments in all areas, because of their individual proven track records as well as their constant connects with the people in the grassroots.

The delegation also used the medium to appeal passionately to the Governor to use his position to ameliorate the long neglect of Utagba-Uno people by the previous successive governments in Delta State. Stating that it is an indisputable fact, that, in Ukwuani ethnic nation, Utagba-Uno has the largest land mass and the largest population that could even pass for a separate Local Government Area, yet, there are no meaningful developments in the area to justify its abundant resources.