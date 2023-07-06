We’ll fish out enforcer of sit-at-home — Enugu police warns

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Ahmed Ammani, has assured people of the state of protection from all subversive elements trying to flout the ban on sit-at-home.

Ammani gave the assurance in a statement issued by the command Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Thursday in Enugu.

He said that the police and other security agencies were ready to deal decisively with all criminals including those spreading false security incidents to cause panic.

The commissioner said that the police would never shy away from dealing decisively with subversive elements bent on inflicting pains on residents.

The CP therefore reassured the people of the police unwavering commitment to their security and safety, in line with the state government’s prohibition of the order.

“The police shall fish out and bring to book the creators and peddlers of the malicious and misleading information,” he said.

Ammani urged citizens of the state to disregard any evil scheme of the miscreants, and go about their normal businesses.

He also advised them to remain vigilant and law-abiding, and report any suspicious elements in their localities to security agencies.

“They can alternatively call the Command’s emergency hotlines: 08032003702, 08075380883, 08086671202 or 08098880172, or send email to [email protected],” he said.