We’ll fight corruption with BOR — CAC boss

By Henry Ojelu

Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, Garba Abubakar, yesterday, promised to promote transparency and fight corruption in Nigeria through the introduction of the Beneficial Ownership Register, BOR.

Abubakar, who spoke at a training workshop on the use of the Beneficial Ownership Register, said that the platform would be beneficial in strengthening government’s fight against corruption and ensuring transparency in the system.

He explained that the platform, launched in May this year, was to make it easy to search for information on Persons with Significant Control, PSC.

He said: “The portal as an automated platform is where records of PSC collated by CAC are stored and accessible both to the general public and for government use.

“This platform offers a search function and information on persons with significant control by the international standard of beneficiary ownership data standards (BODS) under the guidance of the World Bank.

“It also provides an Enterprise Service Bus, ESB, gateway for data exchange by BODS in the required format.

“The BOR Portal will enable users to find the Person with Significant Control, PSC, of any entity when a search is initiated with either of the following parameters: entity’s name, entity’s number, PSC first name, and PSC surname.”