We’ll ensure smooth running of lvan Ikoku Federal University of Education — Uzodimma

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma has reiterated his commitment to the smooth running of the Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education.

Governor Uzodimma said this at the courtesy visit of the Assessment Team from the Federal Ministry of Education for the new Federal Institution.

The Governor reassured them of his continued support for the smooth running of the institution as the host State which will in return benefit Imo citizens and the Nation.

Speaking earlier, the team lead from the Ministry of Education, Dr Uche Ubah disclosed that the assessment was to ascertain the Institution’s readiness for its new University status and make recommendations to the Federal government on their immediate takeover.

She further disclosed that the Federal Ministry of Education came with agencies like the National Universities Commission (NUC), TETFUND and the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) for the assessments.