We’ll constitute cabinet soon, Gov Eno discloses

…Flags-off11km Rural Road, RAAMP project in two LGs

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has disclosed that the State Executive Council would be constituted within this month of July.

According to a statement on Wednesday in Uyo, Eno made the disclosure during the flag- off of Rural Access Agricultural Marketing Project, RAAMP, and the Construction of Owot Uta -Nung Oku Ekere -Afaha Udo Eyop- Edebom 1 by Ekponwa Market Roads connecting Ibesikpo Asutan with Nsit Ibom LGAs.

He assured that his administration would do what it has to do to encourage farmers in the state including making sure that they have access to subsidized loans and grants.

He reiterated that his administration was committed to rural and agricultural development, noting that RAAMP seeks to create access in the rural communities for production and marketing of agricultural products.

His words: “Let me begin by appreciating the people of Nsit Ibom and Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government areas for voting overwhelmingly for us in the just concluded election.

“We thank you for your commitment an for enabling us to bring to bear, the vision that we have for Akwa Ibom State through our A.R.I.S.E Agenda. We are committed to ensuring that we keep to our social contract with you.

“Very soon, when we constitute the State Executive Council which we will do this month, we will ensure that we begin to work directly with our farmers and make sure that sub loans and grants will go to them. We will do that through the Ibom Micro Finance Bank.

“We have our data base, we are going to transfer to Ibom FADAMA micro Finance Bank and we will do what we have to do to encourage you to farm. Before then, we will bring all our farmers together and train you in the various things you are doing.

“This is to help our Agricultural revolution initiative in the State. I assure you that the people who will not enjoy our government are those who are lazy; those who who do not want to work with their hands.

“Take my words, if you do something with your hands, this government shall profit you and do everything to encourage your profit and growth. I promise you that this project shall be completed as scheduled and we will come back to commission it soon”

The Governor who urged farmers in the benefiting LGAs to register with the Department of Agricultural Investment in AKICORP for proper documentation and accessment of soft loans.

He however disclosed that the registration form as the form is free, noting that one person collecting money from people through falsehood has been arrested.

He explained that the registration would facilitate training of farmers in various skills adding, “It was the state government that established the Ibom FADAMA Micro Finance Bank and it was meant to help our farmers by providing soft loans and grants for them.

” So I would like to plead with all farmers in Nsit Ibom and Ibesikpo Asutan to ensure that they are registered in the department of Agricultural investment in AKIPCORP so that we can have their data. And I have been informed that some people are selling the forms.

“Believe me, one person has been arrested and we will make sure he vomits all the money he collected from people through falsehood.

Please don’t pay a dime for the form. It is for free. The only condition is that we will come and know your farm and see what you do.

“Remember that as I have said earlier, this project started some years back. But you see, it is bearing fruits in our time, and that for me is very significant. It means that everything we touch in this administration will bear fruit”

Eno appreciated the World Bank and the Management of Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) for ensuring that their partnership with the State government became very fruitful.

” Thank you very much for keeping faith with us, and thank you for keying into our A.R.I.S.E. Agenda. By the Grace of God, we will do our very best to implement the programmes as encapsulated in our Agenda” Gov Eno added.

Earlier, in her welcome remark the Acting Chairman of Nsit Ibom Local Government Council, Otobong Aaron, while appreciated the governor for his decision to construct the road in the community, saying it would enable traders to easily access the popular Ekponwa Market in Edebom 1.

She noted that the people of the benefiting community, Edebom 1, are predominantly farmers but lacked access roads to market their produce and sustain the value chain.

Similarly in his message of good will message, the member representing Nsit Ibom in the State House Assembly, Mr Eric Akpan, described the gesture as unprecedented and pledged to support the execution of the road project.

Also in his goodwill message the member representing Ibesikpo Asutan State Constituency, Prince Ubong Attah, assured the governor that he will use his position as Chairman House Committe on Agriculture to ensure that his vision for rural development was actualized.

On his part the representative of the National Coordinator RAAMP, Engr. Charles Ogongo, noted that the attendance of the communities at the flag off ceremony indicates the acceptability of the project by Akwa Ibom people and assured that the project would be properly executed.

Ogongo explained that RAAMP projects are exclusively for farmers and advised farmers in the benefitting communities to embrace the project and improve food production in their areas.

Highpoints of the flag off ceremony was operation of the heavy duty machine by Governor Umo Eno and presentation of farm produces by the women of the benefiting Local Government Areas to the Governor and his deputy, Sen Akon Eyakenyi.