We’ll collaborate with Tinubu  to move Nigeria forward —NYO

President Tinubu

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Nigeria Youth Organisation, NYO, yesterday, promised to collaborate with President Bola Tinubu to ensure progress and stability of the country, as well as defend the integrity of this nation economically, politically and socially, by re-inventing the interest of the youths towards achieving those goals.

Executive Secretary, Board of Trustees of the organisation, Dr. Olusegun Adeleye, said this in a chat with newsmen, in Lagos, on the outcome of the meeting held by the body, which re-affirmed the dissolution of the national executive council of NYO, led by Amb. Abdullahi Abubakar.

Dr. Adeleye said NYO arrived at this decision because it could no longer sit on the fence.