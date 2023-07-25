‘Welcome to state of living spring’, Davido congratulates Omisore over Osun appointment

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afrobeats superstar, Davido has congratulated Bankole Omisore after being appointed as a special adviser to Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

On Tuesday, Adeleke appointed Omisore a former Special Adviser to the ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki, as one of his new special advisers.

Aside from Omisore, the governor also appointed Olawale Rasheed and 28 others as special advisers on Tuesday.

In a Twitter post, Davido felicitated Omisore and bade him welcome to the governance affairs of the ‘state of the living spring’.

The singer wrote: “Congratulations to our very own @MrBanksOmishore on your appointment as a Special Adviser to the Executive Governor of Osun state HE Governor Ademola Adeleke @AAdeleke_01

. Welcome to the governance affairs of the state of the living spring.”

Vanguard earlier reported a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Rasheed on Tuesday, stating that of the 30 special advisers, ten are cabinet ranks, adding that the inauguration of the new aides will hold tomorrow, Wednesday at the Government Secretariat.