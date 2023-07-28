We won’t neglect Anioma nation – Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha, Asaba

GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, has said that the Anioma nation would not be neglected under his administration, assuring that Asaba, the state capital, would continue to receive priority attention.

Speaking at Asaba, while inaugurating Ogwa Ukwu, Ahaba, an ultra-modern hall constructed by the Dr. Kelvin Ezenyili-led administration of Oshimili South Local Government Council, Oborevwori said his administration would consolidate and improve on the legacies of his predecessor.

Represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, the Governor congratulated Ezenyili on the delivery of the ultra-modern community centre.

He said: “This project is an enduring legacy that the people of Asaba will always appreciate each time they gather here to discuss the affairs of the community; it is my hope that other local government councils will follow suit and deliver quality projects like this.

“Today, Asaba is wearing the look of a proper state capital, thanks to the great work done by the immediate past Governor, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

“I want to assure His Royal Majesty that Asaba will continue to receive priority attention; all ongoing projects in the city and environs will be completed while new ones will also be initiated.”

Congratulating the Asagba of Asaba, HRM Prof Chike Edozien on his 99th birthday anniversary, Oborevwori said the traditional ruler’s disposition as a bridge builder and peace-loving monarch was exemplary. “I pray that the rest of your years on earth be filled with love, joy, and laughter,” he added.

In his remarks, Dr. Ezenyili said, “the Ogwa-Ukwu Ahaba from conception over 100 years ago, is the central meeting place of the Asaba traditional institution; it is a sort of parliament in Asaba Traditional Government; it is the office of the Otu-Ihaza, a body akin to that of the Legislative Arm of Government.

“The initiative to reconstruct the Ogwa-Ukwu Ahaba was born out of my desire for community development, infrastructure development and development governance.”