We will make great difference in  lawmaking – Abbas

…as PLAC, CSOs call for reintroduction of gender bills

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has said that the 10th House under his leadership will make a great difference in lawmaking, representation and oversight.

He said that difference was to justify the confidence reposed in them by Nigerians.

Abbas spoke in Abuja on Monday when the leadership of a civil society organisation and development partner of the National Assembly, Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) led its Executive Director, Mr. Clement Nwankwo visited him.

Abbas said: “For the 10th House of Representatives, the need and urgency of capacity building is imperative, following the record high turnover of members of the House, new legislative aides and members of staff.

“In view of my commitment to ensure that the 10th House of Representatives prioritises our constitutional responsibilities with new approach to issues of oversight, public and investigative hearings and our engagement with the electorate, we will appreciate that PLAC undertakes more expanded and robust capacity engagement with the House.

“The 10th House is prepared to make great difference in lawmaking, representation and oversight and we will surely justify the confidence that Nigerians have reposed in us.

“PLAC is about the first donor agency that we have to meet on this type of interactive meeting after my emergence as Speaker on June 13, 2023.”

The Speaker noted that the Centre had been playing vital role in capacity building in the National Assembly, and indeed the House of Reps.

He said: “Recently, I received the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Richard Montgomery, who came on a courtesy visit to my office. During our interactions, he spoke about PLAC and informed me that the British government was interested and has actually been intervening in capacity building in the National Assembly through PLAC. I expressed my appreciation to him, and he promised to work with the 10th House of Representatives to expand our cooperation in the area of capacity building for members and staff.

“It is interesting to note that you have been around the National Assembly for over a decade contributing to the capacity building, legislative processes, strengthening democratic governance, and promoting citizen participation in the legislature. I am made to understand that the core of your programme is a deep commitment to increase legislative advocacy, promote transparency and good governance, support and promote electoral reforms, enhance citizen’s access to public policies and advance anti-corruption campaigns.”

Abbas further noted that PLAC’s contributions to the National Assembly in the areas of technical assistance to the ad hoc committees of the National Assembly on Constitution Review, Committees on INEC and Electoral Matters and its support to the entire National Assembly budget hearings were “well noted.”

Abbas said “I must admit that such support has been beneficial and fruitful to the committees, the members and staff of the National Assembly.”

Earlier in his remarks, Nwankwo noted that PLAC has been working with the National Assembly for more than 15 years to provide technical support and capacity building for the federal parliament.

The Executive Director of PLAC noted that advocacy, no matter how long or how much, may not achieve the desired results without turning into policy and law.

Nwankwo recalled how PLAC partnered with various committees of the National Assembly on legislation regarding the Police Act, Electoral Act, 1999 Constitution review, among others.

While noting that there is no National Assembly under military rule, making the parliament the symbol of democracy, expectations would rise from Nigerians while citizens would criticise the Legislature.

Nwankwo said the issue of women representation was on the front burner of national discourse, adding that the bill seeking to create special seats for women in the National Assembly was still an issue of interest to Nigerians.

He urged the 10th House to reintroduce the bill and pass it.