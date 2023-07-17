We welcome investors in renewable energy, arts, culture – Edo Commissioner

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Edo State Commissioner for Business, Trade, and Cooperatives, Patrick Ikpefa Uanseru, has said the state currently provides almost a limitless opportunity for genuine investors in renewable energy, mining, tourism, arts, culture as well as trade and investment in Agro-allied industries.

Uanseru explained that the current administration under the leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki, has since assumption of office taken deliberate steps towards providing a conducive atmosphere for business to thrive through its policy drive ancoured on the ease of doing business.

The commissioner said this in an interview on Monday.

He noted that Edo State which most Nigerians know as the heart beat of the nation, the state has a rich history based on the significance of the Benin Kingdom which is known worldwode for being home to rare artifacts.

He said, “Under the able leadership of His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki, the Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Tourism is putting in place measures to promote arts and culture by promoting cultural events which can attract global audiences.”

According to him, efforts are also being made to recalibrate the tourism and hospitality sector of the economy as well as improve upon the oil palm business to serve as alternative sources of revenue to boast the local economy to put the state on a better footing away from the national dependence on oil revenues.

He also stated that the state government was also making huge investments in youth development through the provision of infrastructure, investments in fibre optics and innovation hubs.

This, he explained was in recongnition of the strategic role science, technology and innovation is playing in developments across the world.

The administration he also noted was not taking the issue of the security of lives and property lightly hence it was working in conjunction with security agencies as well as community leaders to deal with emerging threats to security.

According to him, the administration has made significant investments in security gadgets and monitoring systems in order to ensure the safety of residents and businesses.