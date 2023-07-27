‘We want Niger Deltans to showcase themselves in various fields of endeavours’

By Rita Okoye

The Niger Delta Festival and Trade Expo, organisers of the Niger Delta Economic and investment summit has unveiled her official partners, the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

This was revealed in a press statement issued by its Executive Director, Amb. Kenule Nwiya jnr in Abuja. According to him, the Niger Delta festival and trade expo is one that would be showcasing the rich culture, innovations and the positive sides of the people of the Niger Delta.

He said though plans are in top gear to kick-off the programme, the endorsement and subsequent partnership by these bodies is certainly an encouragement of a great showcase.

” I want to thank the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and Ministry of Petroleum Resources for accepting to partner with us on this epoch event. We believe in their capacity and support towards progressive events like ours.

“The Niger Delta festival is an avenue for people of the region to come showcase themselves in various fields of endeavours. There are top dignitaries expected and soon we would keep you posted, “he promised.

The oil rich Niger Delta has contributed alot to the growth of the upstream and downstream sectors of the economy. Nigeria’s petroleum industry is a sole beneficiary of the crude oil generated from the region.