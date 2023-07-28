We use technology to optimize product sourcing and fulfillment processes for SMEs across Nigeria — Feegor Boss

By Moses Nosike

Ugonna Ginigeme, Co-founder and CEO at Feegor, a B2B wholesale marketplace that enables retail businesses of all sizes to discover, negotiate, and source goods directly from manufacturers, wholesalers, and major suppliers. He is a 2x founder with over a decade of experience in the retail industry. His experience cuts across the traditional retail value chain; manufacturing, wholesale trade & retail trade.

What’s the role of Feegor in the marketplace?

By connecting manufacturers, suppliers, and retailers on one easy-to-use platform, Feegor opens up new sales channels and simplifies the process of discovering, buying and selling products between businesses nationwide. So you can say Feegor plays the role of a one-stop shop for product sourcing at a national scale, with the goal of digitizing informal trade by using technology to optimize the product sourcing and fulfillment processes for SMEs across Nigeria.

Who are your targeted audience?

Feegor’s primary audiences are Nigerian SMEs involved in manufacturing, distribution, wholesale and retail trade, from early entrepreneurs to established companies.

What makes your operation unique?

Retail businesses of all sizes are able to discover manufacturers, wholesalers, and major suppliers on-demand and in real-time. They are also able to negotiate and bid with these manufacturers and suppliers to get the best prices and best terms.

Additionally, Feegor’s national scope, B2B focus, multi-category approach (for locally manufactured goods, imported goods and raw materials), diversity of users, simplified procurement processes, expanded sales channels, and access to credit make us unique. We aim to unlock growth for retail businesses across Nigeria.

How can SME’s benefit from your operation, removing the hitches between retailing, wholesale and manufacturing?

Product sourcing affects sales, profits, and everything in between. By removing barriers between retailing, wholesale and manufacturing, Feegor optimizes the product sourcing process for SMEs making it possible for them to source goods at lower prices thereby maximizing their profits. SMEs also easily restock goods and ensure they never run out of stock thereby maximizing their sales while accessing credit through BNPL thereby growing their business faster.

Manufacturers and wholesalers can also expand their customer base by attracting retailers of all sizes across the country through Feegor.

Challenges in your operation?

The key challenge in our operation is securing funding to enable us scale quickly.

As a wholesale marketplace, Feegor needs to simultaneously aggregate the supply and demand side. We must have the shelf full of manufacturers & suppliers while also having the aisle full of customers(retailers). To achieve this, we need to raise significant funding and this is a bit challenging considering the current economic situations.

Also, based on the ‘japa’ syndrome, acquiring and retaining talents are a bit more challenging as most talents are eager to leave the country for better opportunities abroad.