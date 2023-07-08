We use ‘bow and go’ to show comradeship to ministerial nominees – Reps member

A member of the House of Representatives, Dr Alex Egbona has said that the culture of “bow and go” in the National Assembly used for ministerial nominees is to “promote comradeship”.

The federal lawmaker also urged President Bola Tinubu to submit the list of ministerial nominees for screening with their portfolios.

Egbona, representing the Abi/Yakurr federal constituency of Cross River State said this in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Friday at the graduation ceremony of Cohorts 12 of the advanced leadership programme of the GOTNI National Leadership Centre.

The programme, a five-day training on leadership, had 21 students graduating from the GOTNI LC.

Egbona said it is wrong to send names of ministers without portfolios.

“To some extent, it is wrong to send ministers’ names without portfolio. Though it is the senate arm of the national assembly that screens ministers we believe very soon, the president, in the next two to three weeks, will send the names of ministers and may even attach their portfolios,” Egbona said.

“Most times, what the senate does is to ask general questions but if it comes with portfolio and they say for instance, Mr AYZ, you are the minister of agriculture, all the questions will be towards agric. So if the president attaches ministry to the names, it will be very good.”

Egbona, who was also part of the graduating cohorts further defended the Senate’s ‘bow and go’ screening policy, which protects ministerial nominees from rigorous questioning.

The lawmaker said, “The bow and go culture is to promote comradeship. They are simply encouraging those that have been part of the system. Though there is no legal procedure for that, it is out of friendship.

“On oversight, in the 9th National Assembly, I have had the opportunity to attend some oversight but was not too encouraged with what we did. If you go to a ministry or parastatal, scrutinize what they are doing and if they are not doing well, bring a report saying they are not doing well. There should not be hide-and-seek business in oversight. That is what the 10th agenda is saying.”