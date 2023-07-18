We remain undaunted, against Human Trafficking – NAPTIP DG

….says about 50 million people lives in modern slavery daily

…Urges stakeholders to reinforce commitment in protecting the rights of victims

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Director General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, Fatima Waziri- azi, has reassured Nigerians of the agency’s unflinching commitment to curb human Trafficking in Nigeria.

Fatima said this during the world press conference for the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of NAPTIP and the 2023 World day against human trafficking on Tuesday, in Abuja.

While Urging stakeholders to reinforce commitment to the protection of victims rights and control human trafficking, the NAPTIP Boss noted that about 50 million person’s were living in modern slavery on daily basis.

She said, “In 20years, we have seen the crime of human trafficking spread like wildfire in terms of the enormity, trends and patterns. It has not been an easy fight to dismantle these networks, but we remain undaunted.

“Only recently, did the 2023 Global Slavery Index opine that globally, it is estimated that 50 million people were living in modern slavery on any day in 2021, an increase of 10million people since 2016. What this narrative indicates is the urgent need for a more strategic and deliberate global response to these problems.

“I urge us to seize this opportunity to reinforce our commitment to protect the rights of victims, control human trafficking, and build a safer, just and inclusive society. As an agency we will continue to carry out our mandate by way of transparency and accountability” Fatima said.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development,FMHADMSD, Nasir Sani- Gwarzo, lauded NAPTIP for it’s commitment in 20 years

To countering trafficking agencies and providing mentorship for several countries within Sub- Sahara Africa and other continents, by setting a pace for them to follow.

The Perm Sec who was represented by Director Humanitarian Affairs, FMHADMSD, Ali Grema, enjoined stakeholders to work in hands with the agency, in ensuring that perpetrators are exposed, arrested, and prosecuted.